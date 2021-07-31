PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLXP opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, research analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.