PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.01 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.17.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,927 shares of company stock worth $8,058,013 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.