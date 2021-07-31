Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

