Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Pool has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Shares of Pool stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $484.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.10.
In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
