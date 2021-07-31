Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $484.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

