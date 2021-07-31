Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.