Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.78.

POW opened at C$39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.66 and a 1-year high of C$40.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.39. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

