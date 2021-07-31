Power Integrations, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.