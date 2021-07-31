Power Integrations, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.