Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. 1,273,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

