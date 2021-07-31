Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in July

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MOTNF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 50,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.79.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
