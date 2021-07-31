Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in July

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MOTNF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 50,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.79.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

