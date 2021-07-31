Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,412 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $86.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

