Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

