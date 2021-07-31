Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

