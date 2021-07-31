Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $97.10 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.