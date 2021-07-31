Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,904,705 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904,705 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

