Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Shares of FRST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

