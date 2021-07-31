Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 609,706 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Brookfield Renewable worth $70,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

