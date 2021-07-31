Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.