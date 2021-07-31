Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.95% of Saul Centers worth $56,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

