Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $64,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.50 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

