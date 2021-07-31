Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.55 million. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

