Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.07. 15,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,929. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

