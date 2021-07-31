Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Announces Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

PFPT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.66. 618,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,176. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

