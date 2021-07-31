Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.61. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

