ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.33.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

