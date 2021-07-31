ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Lowered by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NOBL opened at $92.57 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50.

