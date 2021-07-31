ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,398 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,279% compared to the typical daily volume of 311 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOLD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of KOLD traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,930. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $62.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.