Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 2,442 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.94. The stock had a trading volume of 559,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,166. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

