Prosperity Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

