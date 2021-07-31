Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) shares rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 29,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 7,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.05.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

