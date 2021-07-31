Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

PFS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

