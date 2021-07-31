Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

