PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Shares of ADOOY opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.