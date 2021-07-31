PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%.

PTCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 442,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.