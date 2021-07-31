Public Mint Trading Up 75.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.65 million and $4.26 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

