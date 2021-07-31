Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.