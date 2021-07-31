PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

