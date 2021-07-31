Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSE PCK opened at $9.57 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

