Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 100.8% in July

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.16 during trading on Friday. 52,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

