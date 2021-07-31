Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

