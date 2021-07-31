Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

