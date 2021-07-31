Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.