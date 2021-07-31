Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $55,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.