Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

