Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issued By Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

PPBI stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

