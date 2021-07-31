Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issued By Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.00 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

