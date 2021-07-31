Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Increased by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.