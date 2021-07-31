Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AXTA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.