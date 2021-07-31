Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Raised by William Blair

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.05. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.