Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

