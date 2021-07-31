Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Cut by Analyst

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

FN opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

